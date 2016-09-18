Chun wins Evian Championship with record score

Aug 28, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; In Gee Chun of South Korea hits her drive out off the 13th tee box during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS (Reuters) - South Korea's Chun In-gee won the Evian Championship on Sunday and set a record for the lowest winning score in a major with her four-round total of 21 under par.

Chun, who won by four shots, broke the record of 20 previously held by Jason Day and Henrik Stenson while the women's record was 19 under.

The 22-year-old was in control from day one and eventually beat compatriots Ryu So-yeon and Park Sung-hyun, who tied for second.

"I just can't believe I won the Evian Championship and made 21 under par," said Chun. "I'm not dreaming, right?".

Chun, who was making her first start after a month out injured, had one bogey on Sunday on the 14th hole, only to move back to 21-under with a birdie on the following hole.

She is the second player, after compatriot Pak Se-ri, to win her first two LPGA titles at major championships.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand ended up a disappointing 43rd at two over.