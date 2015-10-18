Kuchar clan prove a winning combination in Fiji

(Reuters) - Matt Kuchar secured a four-stroke victory at the Fiji International on Sunday, savoring a special moment with his father, who carried his bag throughout the tournament.

Peter Kuchar often caddied for the world number 16 during his amateur days, providing fatherly advice at major golf tournaments including the Masters and U.S. Open.

Both had their work cut out for them during the opening two days of the tournament when gale-force winds pounded the fairways at the Natadolo Bay Golf Club.

There were some moments of levity, however, including early on day one when a gust rolled Matt Kuchar’s ball into the second hole when he was lining up a tricky double-bogey putt from a few feet.

Starting the final round in calmer weather with a two-shot lead, Kuchar fired a three-under 69 to finish well ahead of Australia’s Aron Price.

Kuchar, a member of the United States’ victorious Presidents Cup team in South Korea last week, toasted his first individual win since the RBC Heritage on the U.S. PGA Tour last year.

“It’s been a great week. It’s been so much fun to have the family here and have Dad caddying for me,” Kuchar said.

“We’ve had an amazing time in Fiji and you probably don’t have to twist my arm too hard to get me back to Fiji.”