Fowler ace nets cool $1 million for Els charity
March 8, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Fowler ace nets cool $1 million for Els charity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rickie Fowler follows his drive off the second tee during the final round at TPC Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rickie Fowler made a $1 million hole-in-one for charity at an event hosted by Ernie Els in Florida on Monday.

Fowler, the fifth ranked player in the world, aced the 113-yard “bonus” 19th hole to claim the prize money for the Els for Autism foundation.

The American was immediately swamped by fans and fellow golfers, including Els and Rory McIlroy, and lifted into the air.

“Pretty cool to be able to do that for Ernie and the foundation,” Fowler told the Golf Channel.

“It’s a small target. No one really expects it because it’s kind of a shot in the dark.”

Fowler has enjoyed a solid start to the season after capturing three worldwide titles in 2015.

He held off a strong field to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January, then suffered a playoff loss in Scottsdale, Arizona in February before adding a pair of top-10s since.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
