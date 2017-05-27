Spieth finds touch at Colonial, avoids third straight missed cut

May 12, 2017; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jordan Spieth avoided missing three consecutive cuts for the first time in his career when he turned his game around to card a two-under-par 68 in the second round at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.

The Texan bogeyed three of his first five holes at Colonial Country Club, but a 35-foot birdie putt at his sixth hole turned the defending champion's fortunes around, setting the stage for four more birdies in a five-hole stretch on his inward half.

So instead of ending the day answering questions about what was wrong with his game, Spieth headed home with his sights set on clawing back the four strokes to halfway leaders Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Danny Lee and Scott Piercy.

“Tremendous bounce back today,” a relieved Spieth told PGATour.com after posting a two-under 138 halfway total, well inside the cut, which fell at four-over.

“That was big for me after missing the last two cuts. If I’d missed this cut …,” added Spieth, who missed cuts at the Byron Nelson and The Players Championship.

The former world number one ended the round equal 11th and credited his putting touch with getting him back on track.

“I felt I really got back into a rhythm with the putter today. That was the best putting round I’ve had in a long time.

“Really nice fightback ... Needed it big time. We worked from missing the cut to in contention, so I feel good.”

