Jul 9, 2017; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Xander Schauffele on the 3rd tee during the final round of The Greenbrier Classic golf tournament at The Old White TPC. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2017; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Xander Schauffele hits from the 11th fairway during the final round of The Greenbrier Classic golf tournament at The Old White TPC. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2017; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Xander Schauffele hits from the 11th fairway during the final round of The Greenbrier Classic golf tournament at The Old White TPC. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2017; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Xander Schauffele kisses the championship trophy after winning The Greenbrier Classic golf tournament at The Old White TPC. Xander Schauffele won the tournament finishing 14 under par. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2017; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Xander Schauffele on the 3rd tee during the final round of The Greenbrier Classic golf tournament at The Old White TPC. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Californian Xander Schauffele emerged from a four-way battle to claim his maiden PGA Tour victory with a one-stroke triumph at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday.

Schauffele fired a pitching wedge to three-feet at the par-three 18th and sank the birdie putt to take the title with a closing three-under-par 67 at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.

The 23-year-old, the son of a former high-level decathlete, was buoyed by a tie for fifth at the U.S. Open three weeks ago, an experience that held him in good stead on Sunday.

He finished at 14-under 266, one stroke in front of fellow American Robert Streb and two clear of compatriot Jamie Lovemark and third-round leader Sebastian Munoz, of Colombia.

Schauffele's victory earns him an invitation to the British Open in two weeks, while Streb, Lovemark and Munoz also qualify for Royal Birkdale.

Davis Love, 53, who started the final round four strokes off the pace seeking to become the oldest winner in tour history, faded with a 75 to finish equal 29th.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)