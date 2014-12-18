FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian teenager Henderson turns professional
December 18, 2014 / 10:55 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian teenager Henderson turns professional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24, 2014; London, Ontario, CAN; LPGA amateur golfer Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) hits her tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament at London Hunt and Country Club. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brooke Henderson, a 17-year-old Canadian who was golf’s top-ranked female amateur, on Thursday announced her decision to turn professional and sign up with sports management company IMG (International Management Group).

“I am really excited to begin my professional career in 2015 and proud to represent Canada along the way,” Henderson, a native of Smiths Falls, Ontario, said in a statement. “I realize what a big step it is to play professionally.”

Henderson has won more than 50 tournaments as an amateur, including three professional titles, and claimed the individual crown this year at the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship where she led Canada to the silver medal.

During a glittering 2014 campaign, she also finished second at the U.S. Women’s Amateur and tied for 10th at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

