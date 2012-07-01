FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donaldson holds nerve to clinch Irish Open
July 1, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Donaldson holds nerve to clinch Irish Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jamie Donaldson of Wales celebrates winning the Irish Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

(Reuters) - Briton Jamie Donaldson held his nerve to won the Irish Open on Sunday and claim his first European Tour victory.

Battling against the wind and rain at Royal Portrush, the overnight leader shot a final round of six-under 66 to win by four shots, seeing off Anthony Wall, Fabrizio Zanotti and Rafael Cabrera-Bello, who finished in joint second place.

Earlier, the Welshman had to cope with a late surge from Swede Mikael Lundberg, who gave the front runners a fright after moving up eight places following two birdies and an eagle.

However, after dropping a shot on the fourth, he fell away, leaving Donaldson to hit four birdies and establish a two-shot lead over his playing partner Wall and then finishing off with his best round of the day.

Local hero Rory McIlroy finished on a disappointing 11-under.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be honest,” Donaldson told the PGA website (www.pgatour.com).

“I didn’t look at the leaderboard all day. I just felt really good out there. It’s just been a case of keeping going. I knew that what I was doing was all right.”

Writing by Matt Barker; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
