McIlroy hoping Irish Open win will spur summer success

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy in action during the Pro-Am. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

(Reuters) - World number three Rory McIlroy has said he hoped his Irish Open victory would spur him to greater heights in the remaining three majors and the Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, following a lackluster start to the year.

The 27-year-old was in danger of losing a three-shot lead in the final round of the Irish Open, but a closing 69 secured a dramatic victory for the Northern Irish golfer, his first triumph since last November's DP World Tour championship in Dubai.

"It means a lot for my summer," McIlroy told British media.

"Maybe those last three holes is the catalyst for another big summer."

Despite his limited success this year, the four-time major winner brushed aside concerns of a dip in form, adding that his game was good enough to challenge for the top.

"I kept telling myself, kept telling anyone that would listen, my game was close. It was just a matter of everything clicking," McIlroy added.

"I really feel like my game is in good enough shape to kick on from here and to challenge in the three final majors, and obviously everything else we have to play for this year, Olympics, Ryder Cup, Race to Dubai, FedEx Cup."