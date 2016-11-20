Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates on the 14th green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / ReutersPicture Supplied by Action Images

Long-hitting American Brooks Koepka staved off a sizzling final-round charge by Yuta Ikeda to secure a one-stroke victory at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament in Miyazaki on Sunday.

Koepka started the day five strokes ahead of Ikeda, who reeled off 10 birdies in 15 holes to tie it up with three holes left at Phoenix Country Club.

But Koepka responded to the challenge, firing his tee shot to three-feet at the par-three 17th to regain the lead with a birdie, moments after his Japanese opponent had missed a six-footer.

Koepka then sank a six-foot birdie at the par-five 18th to edge Ikeda, who also birdied the last for a magnificent round of 10-under 61.

"To watch (Ikeda) fire 10-under was very impressive. I just hung in there and it was nice to finish with two birdies coming in," Koepka said after carding 65 to finish at 21-under-par 263.

It is the seventh career victory for 26-year-old Koepka, who has won once on the U.S. PGA Tour, once on the main European Tour and four times on the secondary European Challenge Tour.

Koepka, ranked 21st in the world, finished second at Las Vegas two weeks ago.

