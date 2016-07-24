Australian Lee matches sister Minjee with U.S. junior title

(Reuters) - Min Woo Lee, younger brother of women's world number 14 Minjee, became the first Australian to win the prestigious U.S. junior golf title on Saturday, matching his sister's feat in the girl's championship in 2012.

The 17-year-old beat Texan Noah Goodwin 2&1 over 36 holes at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

"It feels great. I'm down in history on the USGA Junior trophy, so it feels really good – it's probably the best I've ever felt," Lee, whose victory earned him a spot in next month's U.S. Amateur championship, said in a Golf Australia news release.

"It's a dream come true for me, I've always wanted to win this tournament.

"I was in good form coming into it and I knew I had a good chance. It feels great to win and be on the trophy with names such as Tiger."

The Lees are the first siblings to have won their respective titles, something which delighted Rio Olympics-bound Minjee.

"I think we made history, so that's pretty cool," the 20-year-old said. "I just told him at the beginning of the day to just have fun. I'm glad that he came out winning and it’s great for both of us."