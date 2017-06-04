Chang pips Kim in playoff for breakthrough Korea Open win

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Chang Yikeun pipped overnight leader Kim Giwhan in a three-hole aggregate playoff for a breakthrough win in the Korea Open on Sunday.

Chang began the day two shots adrift of Kim and went on to card one-under 70 to join his compatriot, who managed a battling 72, on 277 after 72 holes.

Chang then parred the 16th, birdied the 17th and double bogeyed the 18th for a cumulative score of 12 at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

Kim matched Chang's par on the 16th but bogeyed the next and double bogeyed the 18th for a total of 15.

"I made a mistake at the 14th hole that led to a double bogey. However, I thought that there were many holes left, and I tried to think as positively as possible," said Chang.

"It's great to get the win."

Last year's runner-up Choi Jinho, who carded the day's best score of 65, shared third place with Hur Inhoi (69) after totaling 278 in the third event on OneAsia's schedule this year.