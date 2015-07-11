Davies still going strong at U.S. Women's Open

Laura Davies and caddie Tanya Peterson walk up the seventh fairway during the third round of the 2015 U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Laura Davies posted a level-par 70 in Saturday’s third round at the U.S. Women’s Open, continuing to show she belongs in premier events as her induction into the Golf Hall of Fame looms on Monday.

Davies, 51, stood at two-over-par 212 at Lancaster Country Club after making the 36-hole cut with two shots to spare at a major where the average age of the field was 25.

The Briton was tied for 28th as leader Amy Yang of South Korea made the turn at eight under par, three shots ahead of world number three Stacy Lewis.

Davies, who has 20 LPGA Tour wins including four majors, and 45 victories on the European circuit, still feasts on competition, one reason she is in Pennsylvania this week despite a date in St. Andrews for Monday’s Hall of Fame induction.

“There’s nothing worse than seeing an old player playing rubbish, so I‘m glad I‘m hitting good,” Davies told reporters after the second round.

After Sunday’s final round, comes the hard part -- making the long trek to Scotland for the Hall of Fame ceremony. She starts from the Philadelphia airport at 10 PM (0200 GMT) and connects in London for a flight to Edinburgh.

“If everything goes to plan, I should land in Edinburgh at one o’clock, and then I’ve got to drive to Dundee to the hotel, check in the hotel, have a shower,” she said.

”That should take me to round about four o’clock at which stage I can have a couple of pints of cider and get on the bus to the Hall of Fame thing.

“There is no room for error. I’ve already done a little acceptance thing (on tape) just in case anything goes wrong.”

The 27-time U.S. Women’s Open participant has set her sights on qualifying for the next Solheim Cup.

“I think I‘m good enough to be among the top 12 players in Europe but it’s all about results and the results aren’t good enough at the moment,” Davies told Reuters in a recent interview.

Davies is striving to become one of the top eight automatic qualifiers for European’s team in the biennial event.

“As long as I feel like I can win ... I don’t see any reason to not go on for another five, 10 years,” said Davies, who had three top 10s from 11 events last year on the European Tour.