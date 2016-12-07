FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 10:47 AM / 9 months ago

Play stopped at Ladies European Tour event after caddie dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The first round of the Dubai Ladies Masters golf tournament was suspended on Wednesday after the death of a caddie on the course, the Ladies European Tour said in a statement.

The caddie collapsed on the 13th fairway and was attended to by the on-site medical team before being taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"Everyone at the Ladies European Tour is extremely shocked and saddened today by this sudden death and therefore we have taken the decision to suspend first round play as a mark of respect," Ladies European Tour CEO Ivan Khodabakhsh said.

"On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual's family and loved ones."

Local media reported that the caddie, whose name was not released to the media, was carrying the bag of France's Anne-Lise Caudal.

Round one will resume on Thursday and the tournament has been scaled back to 54 holes.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Mitch Phillips

