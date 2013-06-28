Korean Park moves two ahead at U.S. Women's Open

Inbee Park of South Korea reacts after making a birdie putt on the 6th hole during the second round of the 2013 U.S. Women's Open golf championship at the Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, New York June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - South Korea’s Park Inbee moved a step closer to her third major victory this year when she seized a two-shot lead in the weather-interrupted second round of the U.S. Women’s Open in Southampton, New York on Friday.

Shortly before play was suspended for the day as fog enveloped the challenging Sebonack Country Club layout, the in-form Park rolled in a birdie putt on the 18th green to complete a four-under-par 68.

That left the Korean world number one at nine-under 135, two ahead of compatriot Kim In-kyung, who had played well for a 69 earlier in the day despite gusting winds and several tough pin positions.

American Lizette Salas was at four under after shooting an even 72, level with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who was two under for the round with three holes to complete when the siren sounded to halt the action.

The cut was projected to fall at five-over 149 with Taiwan’s former world number one Yani Tseng, third-ranked Norwegian Suzann Pettersen and reigning Women’s British Open champion Shin Ji-yai of South Korea among those destined to miss out.