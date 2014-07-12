FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two-stroke penalty costs Ahn lead at Women's British Open
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 12, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Two-stroke penalty costs Ahn lead at Women's British Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sun Ju Ahn of South Korea plays a bunker shot at the 18th hole during the women's British Open golf tournament at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, northern England, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

(Reuters) - South Korean Ahn Sun-ju cost herself the third round lead when she was penalized two strokes for a rules violation at the Women’s British Open on Saturday.

Compatriot Park Inbee unexpectedly became the sole leader after Ahn dug her left foot into soft sand while taking her stance in a greenside bunker at the final hole at Royal Birkdale in Southport.

A player is entitled to place his/her feet firmly in taking a stance, according to the rules, but “must not build a stance”.

Ladies Golf Union officials reviewed video of the incident before invoking the penalty, and Ahn said later that she was unaware of the rule.

“I didn’t know about the rule… All I was trying to do was make a stance,” she told ESPN, speaking through an interpreter.

“It’s my mistake. If that’s the rule, I have to abide by it.”

The ruling turned a 69 into a 71 and relegated Ahn to equal second with Norway’s Suzann Pettersen (68) and China’s Shanshan Feng (69).

Park, who won the first three majors last year, carded a 68 for a four-under 212 total with one round left.

American Stacy Lewis, the world number one and defending champion, was three strokes behind after a 70.

Halfway leader Mo Martin was also three back after bogeying the first two holes on her way to a 77.

Thirteen players were within three strokes of the lead.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.