American Lincicome three clear at LPGA Championship

(Reuters) - American Brittany Lincicome surged to a three-stroke lead after the second round at the LPGA Championship on Friday.
Lincicome, a five-time LPGA winner, broke clear with a four-under-par 68 at the Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York.
She was at nine-under 135, while compatriot Lexi Thompson (72) and South Korean Park Inbee (66) were equal second on six-under.
Thompson was the first round leader, while Park is defending champion.
