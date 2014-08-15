FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Lincicome three clear at LPGA Championship
August 15, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

American Lincicome three clear at LPGA Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brittany Lincicome of the U.S plays a bunker shot at the 11th hole during the women's British Open golf tournament at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, northern England, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

(Reuters) - American Brittany Lincicome surged to a three-stroke lead after the second round at the LPGA Championship on Friday.

Lincicome, a five-time LPGA winner, broke clear with a four-under-par 68 at the Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York.

She was at nine-under 135, while compatriot Lexi Thompson (72) and South Korean Park Inbee (66) were equal second on six-under.

Thompson was the first round leader, while Park is defending champion.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

