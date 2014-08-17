Park wins LPGA Championship in playoff

Inbee Park hits a shot out of a sand trap off the 3rd hole during the final round of the Wegman's Championship golf tournament at Monroe Golf Club. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - South Korean Park Inbee successfully defended her title with a playoff win over American Brittany Lincicome at the LPGA Championship on Sunday.

Park sank a three-foot par putt at the first extra hole to edge Lincicome, who cried openly after throwing away the title in the fourth LPGA major of the year.

Lincicome, with one hand on the trophy, bogeyed the final regulation hole to fall back into the playoff, and then bogeyed it again to lose the playoff, both times missing putts from inside 10 feet.

Park and Lincicome tied at 11-under-par 277, three strokes clear of New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford.

“I‘m very happy to defend my title,” Park told Golf Channel.