South Korea's Jang leads Founders Cup

PHOENIX, Arizona (Reuters) - South Korean Jang Ha-na pulled into the lead at the JTBC Founders Cup in Phoenix on Friday, sitting at 11-under-par with seven holes left in her second round when darkness suspended play.
Jang, who shot 68 in the first round, birdied four holes in a row to go a shot up on compatriot Kim Hyo-joo and two up on Americans Stacy Lewis and Kim Kaufman in third.
Kim shot a 65 in the first round and finished the second with a 69, while Lewis, who won the event in 2013, followed her sizzling 64 first round with a 71 in the second.
Rain halted play in Thursday’s opening round, forcing players to resume early on Friday before the second round could get underway.
