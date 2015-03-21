FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Jang leads Founders Cup
March 21, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's Jang leads Founders Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 20, 2015; PHOENIX, AZ, USA; Ha Na Jang watches her drive on the 1st hole during round two action of the JTBC Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX, Arizona (Reuters) - South Korean Jang Ha-na pulled into the lead at the JTBC Founders Cup in Phoenix on Friday, sitting at 11-under-par with seven holes left in her second round when darkness suspended play.

Jang, who shot 68 in the first round, birdied four holes in a row to go a shot up on compatriot Kim Hyo-joo and two up on Americans Stacy Lewis and Kim Kaufman in third.

Kim shot a 65 in the first round and finished the second with a 69, while Lewis, who won the event in 2013, followed her sizzling 64 first round with a 71 in the second.

Rain halted play in Thursday’s opening round, forcing players to resume early on Friday before the second round could get underway.

Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Rutherford

