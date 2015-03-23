FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teenager Kim wins Founders Cup to continue Korean dominance
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 23, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Teenager Kim wins Founders Cup to continue Korean dominance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 20, 2015; PHOENIX, AZ, USA; Hyo Joo Kim makes birdie at the 5th hole during round two action of the JTBC Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - South Korean teenager Kim Hyo Joo continued her nation’s dominance in the LPGA this season when she won the JTBC Founders Cup by three strokes in Arizona on Sunday.

Kim reeled off five birdies in the final eight holes to fend off American Stacy Lewis on the Wildfire course in Phoenix.

The 19-year-old finished in style with a birdie at the final hole to card 67 for a 21-under total of 267, while Lewis (68) bogeyed the last to finish second, three strokes behind.

South Korean-born players have won all six LPGA events this season, following previous victories by Choi Na Yeon, Kim Sei Young, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang and Park Inbee. Ko, a New Zealand citizen, was born in South Korea.

Kim, already a major winner after capturing the Evian Championship in France last year, bogeyed the 10th hole after her drive stopped next to a tree housing a beehive.

Officials refused to grant her a free drop, which seemed to stiffen her resolve, as she was flawless the rest of the way.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.