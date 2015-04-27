FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ko beats Pressel in playoff to claim seventh LPGA title
April 27, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ko beats Pressel in playoff to claim seventh LPGA title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lydia Ko tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course; Apr 3, 2015; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Lydia Ko secured a late birthday present when she birdied the second extra hole to beat American Morgan Pressel in a playoff at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic in California on Sunday.

Two days after turning 18, the South Korean-born Kiwi successfully defended her title and picked up a seventh LPGA victory in the process.

“It’s been a great birthday week again,” Ko told the Golf Channel after sinking her winning putt from four feet at the Lake Merced course in San Francisco.

“This week I hit the ball really well and it definitely makes this course a lot easier.”

Pressel, however, will be ruing the birthday gifts she offered Ko by squandering two chances for victory.

The American missed a 15-foot birdie putt at the final regulation hole, the par-five 18th, and also missed from inside 10 feet at the first extra hole.

Eight years ago, Pressel became the youngest player to win a major at the age of 18 but she has only triumphed once since and remains without a victory since 2008.

Ko showed why she is worthy of her world number one ranking when she sank a clutch eight-foot birdie at the 18th to force extra holes, after earlier sinking a 40-footer at the 15th that took a sharp right-hand turn and dropped in on the final roll.

The New Zealander carded a two-under 70 and Pressel shot a 72 with the pair finishing on eight-under 280, one ahead of the long-time leader Brooke Henderson, the Canadian teenager dropping back with a final round of 74.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
