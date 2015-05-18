FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Lee leads with Kingsmill set for Monday finish
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 18, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Lee leads with Kingsmill set for Monday finish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Minjee Lee will have to wait until Monday for the chance to close out her first LPGA tournament win after the final round of the Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia was hit by a lengthy rain delay.

The 18-year-old from Perth, a former world number one amateur, was in blistering form on Sunday, making six birdies and just one bogey before a superb eagle on the par-five 15th extended her lead to four strokes.

American Alison Lee was the closest challenger on two-under through 14 holes.

A group of five players are six strokes behind Lee including overnight leader Perrine Delacour of France, who made three bogeys in her opening six holes.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.