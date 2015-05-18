Australia's Lee wraps up her first LPGA win

(Reuters) - Australia’s Minjee Lee wrapped up her first LPGA victory on Monday, completing three holes to finish a 65 for a two-shot win at the rain-delayed Kingsmill Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The 18-year-old former top-ranked amateur made a three-putt bogey at the 16th when play resumed but parred the last two holes to finish on 15-under-par 269 for the victory over Ryu So-yeon of South Korea, who shot a 67 for 271.

Asked how she felt about getting her maiden win on the tour, Lee said: “Pretty damn good!”

Lee, who shot in the 60s for all four rounds, became the seventh player ever to win on the LPGA Tour before her 19th birthday and moved up 40 spots in the world rankings to number 19.

Tour rookie Lee returned to the Kingsmill course with a four-stroke lead after making five birdies and an eagle at the 15th following a two-hour weather delay on Sunday.

”I three-putted the 16th and I was like ‘ugh, let’s make two pars and get out of here.’ I was nervous but I’m glad I could get the win,” Lee said.

Ryu made a run upon her return with birdies on three of her last four holes to move to 13-under.

American Alison Lee birdied the 15th when she resumed play to cut the Australian’s lead in half. Needing an eagle on the 18th hole to force a playoff, she nearly found the water off the tee and made a bogey to finish third at 12-under par.

“I’m really happy for Minjee,” said the 20-year-old American rookie. ”We have had like a little rivalry since we were young. So proud of her. She’s a great player.”