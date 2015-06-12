Kim Sei-young leads Park, Webb at Women's PGA

Jun 12, 2015; Harrison, NY, USA; Sei Young Kim who is the second round leader at 8 under par lines up a putt with her caddie on the 18th green at Westchester Country Club - West during the 2015 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

HARRISON, New York (Reuters) - World number one Lydia Ko missed her first cut in a professional tournament as Kim Sei-young eagled the par-five 15th and seized a one-stroke lead after 36 holes of the Women’s PGA Championship on Friday.

Ko’s astonishing run of making 53 consecutive cuts ended when she shot a three-over 76 in the second round.

The 18-year-old Kiwi posted a two-over 148 total, missing the cut by one stroke.

It was a much better day for Kim, 22, who has already won twice in her rookie season on the LPGA circuit.

She shot a five-under 68 on the undulating Westchester course in the leafy northern suburbs of New York City and leapfrogged seven-times major winner Karrie Webb of Australia.

Kim posted an eight-under 138 total in the second major of the season.

Kim, who has five victories on the LPGA of Korea Tour, has shown her mettle by taking both her 2015 wins in playoffs.

The 40-year-old Webb, looking for her first major title since the 2006 Kraft Nabisco, shot 71 in the morning wave and was joined at seven-under by two-time defending champion Park In-bee of South Korea.

World number two Park surged up the leaderboard late in the day as she followed her opening 71 with a flawless 68.

Tied for fourth on 140 was last week’s tour stop winner Suzann Pettersen of Norway, who fired a bogey-free 66, and 17-year-old Canadian Brooke Henderson (73).

South Korean Jenny Shin, the overnight leader after a seven-under 66, reached eight under par three times in the second round but slipped back with four bogeys in her second nine.

Shin shot 75 for 141, a total she shared with world number three Stacy Lewis (71).