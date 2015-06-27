Hur leads in Arkansas after darkness stops play

Hur Mi-jung of South Korea reacts after her par on the 18th hole during the first round of the Women's U.S. Open Golf Championship in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - South Korean Hur Mi-jung sat at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under par after 14 holes of the LPGA’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before the rain-hit first round was suspended due to darkness on Friday.

Hur, who was on a run of five consecutive birdies when play was suspended, is two shots ahead of Spaniard Azahara Munoz, Swede Anna Nordqvist and American Brittany Lincicome, all of whom are in the clubhouse after shooting six-under 65s.

Also on six under is South Korea’s Choi Na-yeon, who had also played 14 holes.

Defending champion Stacy Lewis was on four-under after 15 holes, while world number one Park In-bee shot a two-under 69.