Choi finishes with a flurry at LPGA event in Arkansas
June 28, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 2 years ago

Choi finishes with a flurry at LPGA event in Arkansas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24, 2014; London, Ontario, CAN; LPGA golfer Na Yeon Choi (KOR) hits her tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament at London Hunt and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A sizzling career-low back-nine 29, that included a birdie-eagle finish, propelled South Korean Na Yeon Choi to the lead with 18 holes to play at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Her outstanding six-under back nine left her with an eight-under 63 for a tournament record 36-hole total of 13-under, two shots better than compatriot Mi Jung Hur, who shot 68 and is tied for second with Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist (66).

The South Korean duo were tied for the lead with one hole remaining but Choi surged ahead at the par-five 18th when she hit a second-shot three wood to 45 feet from the hole and made the putt for a dramatic finish to her round.

“I got the three wood out first, then changed it to a pitching wedge and then back to three wood because there is a small gap to the right side of the green,” Choi said.

”The wind helped me a lot, (it) was a little bit helping right to left, so I just hit three wood.

Last year’s champion Stacy Lewis, who shot a 65, American Brittany Lincicome, Japan’s Mika Miyazato and South Korean Amy Yang are tied for fourth on nine under.

Rain on Friday forced 63 players in the field to complete their first rounds on Saturday.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

