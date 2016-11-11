World number one might be a step too far, says Wawrinka
A lack of year round consistency is likely to ensure that three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka does not topple Britain's Andy Murray from the top of the rankings, the Swiss has said.
Michelle Wie, back at the tournament where she posted her first professional victory, continued to re-emerge from a slump with a good opening round at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City on Thursday.
Wie birdied three of the first seven holes en route to a two-under-par 70, ending the day three behind leaders Carlota Ciganda of Spain and Australian Sarah Jane Smith at Club de Golf Mexico.
Wie, 27, had been mired in an awful form slump for the best part of two years until she tied for 10th at the Blue Bay LPGA in China three weeks ago.
Plagued by multiple injuries and a subsequent loss of confidence, her form spiraled downwards until her visit to China, where she finally produced a performance she credited to being healthy again and practice.
Wie broke her LPGA duck seven years ago at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational, albeit at a different venue than this week's event, a success that was expected to open the floodgates.
As a 14-year-old, Wie had came within a shot of making the cut against the men on the PGA Tour at the 2004 Sony Open, becoming the most famous female player in the game and garnering comparisons with Tiger Woods.
But whereas Woods lived up to his hype, Wie's story was a salutary reminder that there are few guarantees in sport.
After her 2009 breakthrough success, she did not win again until the 2010 Canadian Women's Open, and it was four more years before she notched two more victories in 2014, including the U.S. Women's Open.
(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
SAN FRANCISCO California's budget watchdog on Thursday gave its blessing to Los Angeles' bid to host the 2024 Olympic games, saying its a "low-cost, low-risk" approach will not require building major new venues and will not subject the state to excessive financial risk.
SAO PAULO The Haas Formula One team are hoping to announce their 2017 driver lineup within days after reports that Denmark's Kevin Magnussen is set to join from Renault in place of Mexican Esteban Gutierrez.