FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Spaniard Ciganda claims second LPGA title
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

Spaniard Ciganda claims second LPGA title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Golf - LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship - Play-off Round - Incheon, South Korea - 16/10/16. Carlota Ciganda of Spain celebrates on the eighteenth green after winning.Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - Four weeks after winning her maiden LPGA title in South Korea, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda added a second with a two-shot victory at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City on Sunday.

One stroke off the pace heading into the final round at Club de Golf Mexico, Ciganda eagled the par-five second and birdied two of the next four holes on the way to a four-under-par 68 as she broke clear of a tightly bunched leader board.

The 26-year-old from Pamplona, a triple winner on the Ladies European Tour, posted a 13-under total of 275 in the limited-field event featuring 35 players.

Austin Ernst, the overnight leader, closed with a 71 to share second place with fellow American Angela Stanford (69), England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67), Karine Icher of France (69) and Australia's Sarah Jane Smith (70).

"I am very happy to be here and to get my second victory," a beaming Ciganda told reporters. "It's wonderful to play here in Mexico and I honestly don't have any words.

"I love the golf course, the people, and it's an honor to be here. I've been playing really good all year long and to end this year with these two victories gives me a lot of confidence, I am very happy."

Ciganda, who won her first LPGA title at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea last month, climbs three spots to 13th on the LPGA money list.

She is projected to remain 23rd when the women's world rankings are updated on Monday.

"On four occasions I finished second best, three (times in) playoffs, and I really wanted to win, it is never easy," said Ciganda.

"You are always doubtful about the first victory, if it's coming or not, but right now I am really happy and calmed both inside and outside of the course.

"I just have to follow this same path, same strategy, and enjoy ... I'm just excited about going back to Spain and celebrate it with family and friends."

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez/Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.