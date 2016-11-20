Nov 18, 2016; Naples, FL, USA; Charley Hull of England tees off during the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club. Mandatory credit: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

Britain's Charley Hull won the LPGA season-ending CME Group Tour Championship with a two-shot swing at the 17th on Sunday, while Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand clinched a million-dollar bonus and Player of the Year honors.

Hull shot a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to out duel Ryu So-yeon of South Korea (67) at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, posting a 19-under total of 269 to claim the $500,000 top prize for her first LPGA Tour victory.

The Briton was tied with Ryu on 18-under heading to the penultimate hole where Hull birdied the par-five, while Ryu took a bogey after having to hit out sideways from a greenside bunker.

Jutanugarn, a five-time winner this season, shot 69 to finish in a tie for fourth at 14-under-par and claim $1 million for winning the Race to the CME Globe bonus.

The 20-year-old Thai also clinched Player of the Year honors ahead of world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who posted a final-round 72 for 11-under 277.

Rookie of the Year Chun In-gee of South Korea finished with three birdies, the last one nudging her ahead of Ko to win the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average with 69.583 to 69.596.

