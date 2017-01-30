FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Lincicome wins LPGA season opener in playoff
#Sports News
January 30, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 7 months ago

Lincicome wins LPGA season opener in playoff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Long-hitting Brittany Lincicome came agonizingly close to tying an LPGA Tour scoring record before winning the season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic in a playoff with fellow American Lexi Thompson on Sunday.

Lincicome clinched her seventh LPGA title with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-five 18th at the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island, where Thompson failed to get up and down from behind the green and settled for a par.

The duo finished the 72 regulation holes on 26-under 266, just one shy of the LPGA record in relation to par of 27-under set by Swede Annika Sorenstam at the 2001 Standard Register and matched by South Korean Kim Sei-young at last year's Founders Cup.

Lincicome, a double major champion, closed with a five-under 68 highlighted by seven birdies while Thompson carded a 70.

"It was an awesome day,” Lincicome told reporters after playing the last few holes in regulation in strengthening winds as a storm approached. “Hopefully that continues."

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Andrew Both

