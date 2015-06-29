South Korean Choi wins in Arkansas with late charge

LPGA golfer Na Yeon Choi (KOR) hits her tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament at London Hunt and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - South Korea’s Choi Na-yeon used her trusty 8 iron to great effect over the closing holes of the Arkansas Championship on Sunday, finishing eagle-birdie-par to claim her second win on the LPGA Tour this season.

Choi, who won the opening event of the season in Florida, trailed local favorite Stacy Lewis by a stroke with three holes to play but leapfrogged the American by holing out from 142 yards for an eagle at the 16th.

Lewis, playing in the group ahead, missed a short downhill putt on the par 3 17th then bogeyed the final hole for a three-under 68.

Choi once again pulled out her 8 iron on the 17th and stuck it close enough for a tap-in birdie. A par at the last sealed a 15 under total for the 54-hole event, giving her a two-shot win over Japan’s Mika Miyazato.

Lewis finished tied for third three shots behind.

Choi said she knew her 8 iron on 16 would be good -- just not that good.

“I thought it’s going to be good, but I didn’t expect like it go in,” she said.

Lydia Ko, who recently lost her world number one ranking to Park In-bee, enjoyed the best final round with a 63 to tie for sixth place.

Park, who reclaimed top spot with her win at the Women’s PGA Championship earlier this month, missed the cut for the first time in more than a year.

Of the 16 Tour events played so far, 11 have been won by South Korea-born players.