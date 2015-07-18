FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korean Jang stays in front at Marathon Classic
July 18, 2015

Korean Jang stays in front at Marathon Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - South Korean Jang Ha-na maintained her lead by one shot after the third round of the weather-delayed Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio on Saturday, though some of the game’s biggest names were in hot pursuit.

LPGA Tour rookie Jang, still bothered by a back injury that has her finishing her golf swing with one arm, fired a two-under-par 69 to remain on track for a wire-to-wire victory at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Seeking her first win on the U.S. circuit, the 23-year-old Jang mixed three birdies with a lone bogey to post an 11-under total of 202.

Fellow Korean Q Baek, who clinched her maiden LPGA title at last year’s LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship, was alone in second after a birdie at the par-five last earned her a 68.

South Korean world number one Park In-bee also birdied the 18th for a 67 to share third place at nine under with compatriot Chella Choi (65), second-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand (67), China’s Shanshan Feng (68) and American Austin Ernst (66).

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
