Kung shoots to two-stroke lead in Vancouver
#Sports News
August 22, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 2 years ago

Kung shoots to two-stroke lead in Vancouver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20, 2015; Coquitlam, British Columbia, CAN; Candie Kung drives from the tee during the first round at Vancouver Golf Club. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Candie Kung shot an eight-under 64 to charge into a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in Vancouver on Friday.

The Taiwanese-American birdied three of her last four holes in a bogey-free round to jump to an 11-under total, two shots clear of Lydia Ko and Karine Icher.

The 34-year-old Kung, who rolled in six birdies and an eagle, burst onto the LPGA tour with a three-win season in 2003 but has only won once since, in 2008.

First-round leader Icher shot a 70 to reach nine-under while teenage sensation Ko fired a 68.

Ko, who won at Vancouver Golf Club as a 15-year-old in 2012, made a pair of birdies on each nine of a steady round. China’s Lin Xiyu shot 66 to be outright fourth at eight-under. World number three Stacy Lewis looms at six-under, with Suzann Pettersen another two strokes adrift.

Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson, fresh off her maiden LPGA win at the Cambia Portland Classic which secured her tour membership, struggled through a 75 after her opening round of 70 but just made the cut at one-over.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
