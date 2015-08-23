FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Last-hole bogey costs Ko outright lead in Vancouver
#Sports News
August 23, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Last-hole bogey costs Ko outright lead in Vancouver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22, 2015; Coquitlam, British Columbia, CAN; Lydia Ko reads the green of the first hole during the third round at Vancouver Golf Club. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 22 (Reuters) - World number two Lydia Ko squandered the outright lead with a bogey on her last hole at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Saturday and faces a final round shoot-off for the title with playing partner Candie Kung.

The New Zealand teenager, who entered the round two shots adrift of overnight leader Kung, took the lead after a solid front nine at Vancouver Golf Club but the final-hole blip left her 12-under with the Taiwan-born American.

“That was my first bogey in two days. I’ll take that,” Ko told reporters after her three-under 69.

“I played really solid. You never know what’s going to happen, I just have to play my own game.”

American Alison Lee shot a 66 to be two shots shy of the leaders with Frenchwoman Karine Icher a further stroke back.

Kung shot a 71 and will bid for her first win since 2008 after hanging tough with Ko on Saturday.

Eighteen-year-old sensation Ko will fancy her chances at Vancouver Golf Club on Sunday, however, having won the tournament there as an amateur in 2012 and defended the title the following year in Edmonton.

