FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Park swats away challengers to win in Mexico
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Park swats away challengers to win in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Park In-bee powered to her fifth LPGA victory of the season after firing an eight-under-par 64 to capture the Lorena OchoaInvitational in Mexico City by three strokes on Sunday. It was a dominant performance for the South Korean, who finished at 18-under-par in her first appearance since withdrawing in China two weeks ago because of a cyst on a finger.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda shot a nine-under-par 63 to finish second at 15-under, while Kim Sei-young was third at 13-under. Park began the day with a three-stroke lead over compatriot Kim but saw her edge trimmed to just one after the second hole.

She birdied the par-four fourth hole to gain some cushion, but was again challenged on the back-nine by a red-hot Ciganda who closed to within one after the 11th hole. Playing in the final group with Ciganda, Park responded with a birdie at the par-four 13th as well as the final two holes.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.