Jang, Kerr share 54-hole lead at season-ending tournament

(Reuters) - American Cristie Kerr fired a six-under 66 to share the third-round lead with South Korean Jang Ha-na at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on Saturday with world number one Lydia Ko lurking just two shots back.

Twice major winner Kerr overcame a bogey at the par-five first with birdies on five of the next six holes and added two more birdies on the back nine for the low round of the day at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Jang, who led overnight by two in her hunt for a first LPGA title after three second-place finishes, was even par at the turn before an eventful back nine that featured an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys for 69 and her 13-under 203 total.

New Zealander Ko also shot 69 to tie for third place with American Gerina Piller (67) at 205.

Ko, seeking her sixth victory of the season, remained in lead position in her battle with world number two Park In-bee of South Korea for various 2015 LPGA Tour honors.

Park, a winner of two majors this year, fired a 67 to trail the leaders by four shots.

The teenaged Ko holds the edge for the LPGA Player of the Year award and money list title, while Park has a slight edge in the chase for the coveted Vare Trophy for best scoring average.