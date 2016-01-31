Jang has historic albatross as Nordqvist, Hull take LPGA lead

(Reuters) - South Korean Jang Ha-na made history with an albatross, as Swede Anna Nordqvist and English teenager Charley Hull earned a share of the third-round lead at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic on Saturday. Jang hit a three-wood at the 218-yard eighth hole, and her ball bounced in front of the green before rolling into the cup for the first albatross on a par-four in recorded LPGA history.

Jang, 23, said she did not see the ball go into the hole, but realized something good had happened when her father standing near the green thrust his arms into the air.

As Jang approached the hole, she dropped to her knees and kissed the ground at the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island. “Oh my God, it was so unbelievable,” she told Golf Channel. “Right now, my heartbeat is a little fast.”

Despite her excitement, Jang was disappointed a car was not on offer for an ace at the hole.

”A new car, please, a car, please,” she pleaded. “I need a car.”

Jang’s five-under-par 68 left her five shots behind co-leaders Nordqvist (68) and Hull (69), who were at 12-under 207 on a crowded leaderboard, with five others bunched within two shots.

Hull, who has co-led after every round, missed a short putt on her opening hole, but regrouped and putted well the rest of the way on the tricky greens in the LPGA season opener.

”There are a few spike marks out there, but you just have to keep your head down and get the ball the rolling,” said Hull, 19, who is 44th on the women’s world rankings.

“I was just trying to judge the wind and stay patient,” said Nordqvist, a five-time LPGA Tour winner, including the 2015 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

“It was nice to make two birdies in the final four holes.”