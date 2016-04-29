Hur takes first-round LPGA lead as Wie struggles again

(Reuters) - Hur Mi-jung reeled off five consecutive birdies on her way to a one-shot lead after the first round at the Texas Shootout in Irving on Thursday.

On a leaderboard dominated by South Korean players, Hur carded a five-under-par 66 in the LPGA event at Las Colinas Country Club.

Compatriots Ryu So-yeon and Ji Eun-hee joined American Gerina Piller on 67, with three other Korean players on 68 along with Scottish veteran Catriona Matthew.

Hur, a two-time LPGA winner, could become the oldest winner on the tour this season. She is 26, while the first 10 events have been won by players 23 or younger.

Hur bided her time as she started with five straight pars, before beginning her sizzling birdie run at the par-four 15th, her sixth hole.

She completed her charge to the front by threading her approach shot from the rough at the first hole under a tree, running the ball up to tap-in range to go five-under.

Meanwhile, it was another disappointing day for Michelle Wie, the biggest name in women’s golf.

The 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion withdrew from last week’s LPGA event in San Francisco due to neck spasms, later posting pictures on social media of herself in a neck brace.

It was the latest in a litany of injuries that have hampered the career of the 26-year-old from Hawaii.

On Thursday, Wie plunged to six over after just eight holes, before steadying her sinking ship and posting a 76.