a year ago
Pettersen sets up Hendersen duel
July 2, 2016 / 3:10 AM / a year ago

Pettersen sets up Hendersen duel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 12, 2016; Sammamish, WA, USA; Suzann Pettersen tees off on the second hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club - South/North Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Suzann Pettersen delivered the round of the day with an eight-under-par 64 on Friday that tied her for the second-round lead with Brooke Henderson and set up a duel between past champions at the Cambia Portland Classic.

Pettersen, the 2011 and 2013 winner, and defending champion Henderson lead on 11-under at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

“Obviously, there are certain courses you play well. I sure did find some magic on the greens today,” said Pettersen, a two-time major winner looking for her first victory of the season.

“You still have to go out and execute, no matter how much you like the course.”

World number two Henderson teed off in the afternoon and began her day trailing Pettersen by four, but shot a 68 to pull even.

Jun 12, 2016; Sammamish, WA, USA; Brooke Henderson drops her putt on the eighteenth hole winning in a playoff in the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club - South/North Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Colombian Mariajo Uribe shot a 65 for the second straight day to reach 10-under-par. No other player is closer than five shots.

Henderson birdied the par-4 18th hole to ensure she would be playing in the final group on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Canadian has kept busy this season, playing in 17 of the 18 Tour events leading into this week.

“I like to play a lot. I considered taking a week off, then like what am I going to do?” Henderson said.

“I am just going to go home and practice. I might as well go and play and just conserve energy where I can and just try and focus on the things that I need to.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
