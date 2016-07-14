FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kim has birthday to remember at LPGA event in Ohio
July 14, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Kim has birthday to remember at LPGA event in Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 7, 2016; San Martin, CA, USA; Hyo Joo Kim tees off the sixth hole during the first round of the women's 2016 U.S. Open golf tournament at CordeValle Golf Club. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - South Korean Kim Hyo-joo enjoyed a memorable birthday by carding four birdies during a sizzling six-hole stretch to grab a share of the first-round lead at the Marathon Classic on Thursday in Sylvania, Ohio.

The 21-year-old three-time LPGA winner toured the Highland Meadows layout with six birdies and a closing bogey for a five-under-par 66 that put her in a tie for the lead with compatriot Mirim Lee and Japan’s Haru Nomura.

“It was long time ago, so I forgot kind of what it felt like (to shoot a low score),” said Kim, who finished tied for 38th at the U.S. Women’s Open last week. “But I‘m still happy, yeah.”

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (67), a three-time winner in May, was in a three-way tie for fourth with American Kelly Shon and Celine Herbin of France.

World number one and former champion Lydia Ko and world number two Brooke Henderson were among a group of nine players in a tie for seventh, two shots off the pace.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
