Worker dies in 'work-related fatality' at World Cup stadium in Qatar
DOHA A worker has died in a "work-related fatality" at the site of a 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar, the country's World Cup organizing body said late on Saturday.
HONG KONG Australia's Minjee Lee held on in a dramatic finish to clinch her third career win on the LPGA Tour after securing a one-stroke victory at the LPGA Blue Bay on Hainan Island on Sunday.
Lee carded a final round two-under par 70 for a tournament total of 13-under, one better than American Jessica Korda (71)and two-strokes ahead of world number two Ariya Jutanugarn (70).
After the Australian made her only bogey on the 17th, Ariya drew level with one hole to play but the Thai bogeyed the last to settle for a third-placed finish and Lee sank a birdie putt to pip Korda.
"I think my heart was coming out of my chest," Lee said. "Actually even on that last putt. I was a little nervous all day, actually. I had to really work for this win. I'm glad I came out on top. They're great competitors."
Lee won the LPGA's Kingsmill Championship in May last year and the Lotte Championship in Hawaii in April.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)
AUSTIN, Texas Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won a qualifying battle with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg on Saturday to secure pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix.
SINGAPORE Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova raced to a 6-2 6-1 victory over Australian Daria Gavrilova to defend her Kremlin Cup title in Moscow on Saturday and secure a place at the season-ending WTA Finals.