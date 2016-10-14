INCHEON, South Korea U.S. Women's Open champion Brittany Lang posted a seven-under-par 65 to move into a one-shot lead over Alison Lee after the second round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Friday.

Cristie Kerr and Park Sung-hyun matched Lang's 65 to move into joint third, three strokes off the pace on seven under.

After a poor opening round of 75, world number one Lydia Ko got back to level after shooting three under. Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, hot on Ko's heels in the LPGA points race, struggled again at the SKY 72 Golf Club, posting a second straight 73.

American Lang trailed compatriot Lee by four after the opening round of LPGA/KLPGA co-sanctioned tournament in Incheon but a flawless round of five birdies and a chip-in eagle two at the 251 yard, par four 15th saw her claw back the deficit.

Lee fired back with a chip-in eagle at the same hole to retake the lead but made a mess of her approach to the last and finished with a bogey.

Park, the number one Korea-based player, could have gone even lower than 65 but her nine birdies were offset by a couple of untidy bogeys at the eighth and 11th holes.

