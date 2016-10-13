FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Lee leads by three in Korea, Ko struggles
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 13, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

Lee leads by three in Korea, Ko struggles

Peter Rutherford

2 Min Read

Golf - LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship - First Round - Incheon, South Korea - 13/10/16. Alison Lee of the U.S. hits a shot on the eighteenth hole.Kim Hong-Ji

INCHEON, South Korea (Reuters) - World number one Lydia Ko birdied her last two holes to salvage a three-over-par 75 in the opening round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Thursday, while American Alison Lee struck the front with a seven-under 65 in Incheon.

The 21-year-old Lee has struggled throughout the year due to shoulder problems, missing five cuts in a row at one point, but said she was finally playing to her potential after opening a three-shot lead at the $2 million LPGA Tour event.

"I injured my shoulder back in February and I didn't know what was wrong," she told a news conference at the SKY 72 Golf Club. "I was scared to hit ball, because I didn't know where it was going to go.

"So it was tough mentally going through that, missing all those cuts. But I'm very happy with where my game is now."

New Zealander Ko, who has not won on the LPGA Tour since July, is being pushed hard for the circuit's points title by Thai Ariya Jutanugarn, who finished one over par on Thursday.

Swede Anna Nordqvist, France's Karine Icher, American Lizette Salas and Koreans Cho Jeong-min and Kim In-kyung are tied for second after carding matching 68s.

Defending champion Lexi Thompson is a further two shots adrift.

Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.