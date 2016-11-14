FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korean rookie Park set to link up with Creamer caddie Cann
November 14, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 9 months ago

Korean rookie Park set to link up with Creamer caddie Cann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Park Sung-hyun of South Korea tees off on the ninth hole during fourth round of LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea, in this file photo taken on September 16, 2016. To match Feature GOLF-LPGA/KOREAKim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - World number 10 Park Sung-hyun, the leading money winner on this year's KLPGA Tour, is set to link up with Paula Creamer's caddie Colin Cann when the Korean switches to the U.S. LPGA Tour next season.

Cann, who has been on Creamer's bag since 2005, also worked with Annika Sorenstam for six years and forged a successful partnership with Korean trailblazer Pak Se-ri.

The 23-year-old Park amassed more than $1.1 million in prize money from Korea alone this season, finishing in the top 10 at three of the five women's global major championships, and is considered the brightest talent to emerge from Korea in years.

"Regarding reports of Colin Cann confirmed as Park's caddy, we are currently conducting contract negotiations," the Korean's agency Sema Sports, told Reuters by telephone on Monday, adding that the player will leave for the United States on Wednesday.

Reporting by Peter Rutherford, Additional reporting by Chae Yun Hwan; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
