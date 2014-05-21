FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleven year old qualifies for U.S. Women's Open
May 21, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Eleven year old qualifies for U.S. Women's Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lucy Li, an 11-year-old from California, has became the youngest ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open after going two under par in her sectional qualifier, the U.S. Golf Association said.

Li earned her way into next month’s golf major event by shooting rounds of 74 and 68 on the par-72 Old Course at Half Moon Bay near San Francisco on Monday.

The school girl beat second-place qualifier Kathleen Scavo by seven strokes to earn her way into the field for the June 19-22 championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Lexi Thompson, at 12 years, four months in 2007, previously held the mark as youngest to qualify.

Li will not be the youngest player ever to participate in the U.S. Women’s Open as Beverly Klass was 10 when she competed in the 1967 championship, prior to the qualification process.

The young Californian has already tasted the limelight, having won her age group at Augusta National’s inaugural Drive, Chip and Putt Championship last month ahead of the Masters.

Last year, Li qualified for the match-play portion of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship but lost in the first round.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

