LPGA Championship moves to new date and venue in 2014
#Sports News
June 27, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

LPGA Championship moves to new date and venue in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The LPGA Championship, the second of this season’s five women’s majors, will be moved to a different date and venue for the 2014 edition, officials announced on Thursday.

Next year’s LPGA Championship will be played at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York from August 14-17, switching from its traditional June date to accommodate a 2014 LPGA Tour schedule where the majors are more evenly spread out.

For the past four years, the event has been staged at the nearby Locust Hill Country Club, just three weeks before the U.S. Women’s Open.

South Korean world number one Park Inbee clinched this year’s LPGA Championship at Locust Hill, beating Briton Catriona Matthew in a three-hole sudden death playoff.

Next year’s majors will be held in April (Kraft Nabisco Championship), June (U.S. Women’s Open), July (Women’s British Open), August (LPGA Championship) and September (The Evian Championship).

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
