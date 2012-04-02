FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yoo edges Kim in playoff for Mission Hills title
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 2, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 6 years

Yoo edges Kim in playoff for Mission Hills title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yoo Sun-young of South Korea tees off on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Kraft Nabisco Championship golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, California March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - South Korea’s Yoo Sun-young rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat compatriot Kim In-kyung and win the Kraft Nabisco Championship on Sunday.

Yoo, who tied Kim at nine-under-par 279 after 72 holes, birdied the par-five 18th at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, to claim her first major title.

Kim squandered a chance to win the first women’s major of the year in regulation when she missed a one-foot par putt at the final hole.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.