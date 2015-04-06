FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Americans Lewis, Lincicome in playoff at ANA Inspiration
April 6, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Americans Lewis, Lincicome in playoff at ANA Inspiration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 5, 2015; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Stacy Lewis tees off on the second hole during the final round of the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Americans Stacy Lewis and Brittany Lincicome are headed to a playoff at the ANA Inspiration in California after finishing at nine under par on Sunday.

Lincicome made a six-foot eagle at the par-five 18th for a 69, while Lewis (70) missed a 10-foot birdie chance that would have given her victory in the first women’s major of the year.

Morgan Pressel finished one shot behind, with overnight leader Kim Sei-young of South Korea among a trio two shots back.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

