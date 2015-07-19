FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Koreans Jang and Choi in playoff for Marathon Classic
#Sports News
July 19, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Koreans Jang and Choi in playoff for Marathon Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Overnight leader Jang Ha-na and fellow South Korean Chella Choi, both seeking a first LPGA title, took the Marathon Classic into a sudden-death playoff in Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday.

The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on 14-under-par 270, LPGA rookie Jang closing with a three-under 68 at Highland Meadows Golf Club and Choi carding a 66.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand briefly led by two shots on the front nine before losing momentum after the turn on the way to a 67 and a tie for third at 13 under with China’s Shanshan Feng (67).

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

