Koreans Jang and Choi in playoff for Marathon Classic

(Reuters) - Overnight leader Jang Ha-na and fellow South Korean Chella Choi, both seeking a first LPGA title, took the Marathon Classic into a sudden-death playoff in Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday.

The pair finished the 72 regulation holes on 14-under-par 270, LPGA rookie Jang closing with a three-under 68 at Highland Meadows Golf Club and Choi carding a 66.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand briefly led by two shots on the front nine before losing momentum after the turn on the way to a 67 and a tie for third at 13 under with China’s Shanshan Feng (67).