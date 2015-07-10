FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jane Park joins Webb, Alex at top of U.S. Women's Open leaderboard
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 10, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Jane Park joins Webb, Alex at top of U.S. Women's Open leaderboard

Larry Fine

2 Min Read

Jul 9, 2015; Lancaster, PA, USA; Marina Alex on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - American Jane Park joined Karrie Webb and Marina Alex at the top of the U.S. Women’s Open leaderboard on Friday when she posted a four-under 66 after completing the weather-interrupted first round.

Park birdied the par-four 14th, her first hole back in Friday’s resumption of play at Lancaster Country Club, and parred the rest of the way in for a share of a one-shot lead over South Koreans Amy Yang and Choi Na-yeon of South Korea.

Choi, the 2012 champion, reached four under par when she birdied her first hole in the resumption of play but gave the stroke right back with a bogey at 17.

Fifty-five players returned early Friday morning to finish their opening rounds after a violent thunderstorm blew through the tree-lined, hilly course in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish area.

Eight players were bunched in a tie for sixth at two-under-par 68, including world number one Park In-bee of South Korea, American Morgan Pressel and 16-year-old Chinese amateur He Mu-ni.

Sunny skies were forecast for the rest of the day and officials were confident the second round would be completed as scheduled.

Editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.