LPGA Tour announces 33-event season for 2015

(Reuters) - The globe-trotting LPGA Tour will feature 33 tournaments, one more than this year, in 15 countries on its schedule for 2015, Commissioner Michael Whan said on Tuesday.

The season tees off in Ocala, Florida from Jan. 27-31 before moving on to the Bahamas and then Australia and will end with the Nov. 19-22 CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Thirteen new events have been added in the last four years, strengthening a tournament schedule that will also include stops in Germany, Thailand, China, Malaysia, Canada and Mexico.

“I‘m excited that our team has achieved our target number of events to fill our schedule over the past few years,” Whan said in a statement.

“We are focused on elevating and enhancing the playing opportunities for our players, viewing experiences for our fans and corporate involvement for our partners.”

The first women’s major of the season, the newly-named ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California, will be held from April 2-5.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Westchester, New York takes place from June 11-14 with the U.S. Women’s Open to be played at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania from July 9-12.

Turnberry in Scotland will host the Women’s British Open from July 30-Aug. 2 before the fifth and final major of the year, the Evian Championship, is staged in Evian-les-Bains in France from Sept. 10-13.

The 2015 LPGA Tour will offer a total purse of $61.6 million, an increase of just over $4 million from this year.